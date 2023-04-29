Mel Kiper Big Board: Best remaining players for Day 3 and are they a fit for Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals made two picks during the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and now have five picks remaining. The two players who joined the reigning AFC North champs on Friday night were Michigan's DJ Turner and Alabama's Jordan Battle. Turner and Battle will join a young Bengals secondary.
As we prep for the third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, let's look at Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board and see who the best players are left and if they make sense for the Bengals on Day 3.
Mel Kiper big board for Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft
Adetomiwa Adebawore - Ranked 42nd
It's pretty surprising to see Adebawore drop to the fourth round given that he had been mocked to Cincinnati in the first round leading up to the event. I didn't love the idea of taking Adebawore in the first round due to his lack of finishing plays strong. He was truly a boom-or-bust kind of guy and clearly, teams are thinking that he's going to be a bust.
That being said, Adebawore dropping to the fourth round is solid value. If he's still on the board the next time the Bengals are drafting, he might be hard to pass up.
Kelee Ringo - Ranked 63rd
The Georgia cornerback was given an early third-round grade by Kiper yet he's still waiting to hear his name called after the second day. Given how heavily the Bengals have addressed the defensive side of the ball, in particular their secondary, I don't know if they'd take Ringo but if he continues to drop, why not continue to add depth?
Darius Rush - Ranked 66th
Cornerbacks have been falling down the board. We already discussed Ringo but now Rush has also plummeted down from his early third-round value. Again, the Bengals have already spent two picks on a cornerback and a safety so I don't see them going with another cornerback but the further Rush falls, the more valuable he becomes.
We saw the Chiefs capitalize off of Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith falling in the 2021 draft and that worked out well for them. If good players fall to you, don't hesitate to snatch them up.
Blake Freeland - Ranked 68th
Freeland has likely fallen to Day 3 because he's simply not going to be the right fit scheme-wise for several teams, at least per The Draft Network's scouting profile. That being said, Freeland is skilled as a run-blocker and the Bengals could use depth on their offensive line.
With the Bengals already set at left tackle with Orlando Brown Jr., Freeland wouldn't be someone who would come in and play right away or at all. He could provide them with a serviceable backup who is a good run-blocker.
Carrington Valentine - Ranked 69th
Hey, look -- Another cornerback fell! Valentine is yet another solid value pick at cornerback for teams wanting to build depth at the position and the Bengals fit that mold. Yes, as we've been over a few times already, they spent their second and third-round picks on defensive backs but if good players fall, take 'em.
Valentine not only offers soild play in the secondary but he could serve on special teams too. The Bengals might continue to have their pick of cornerbacks as Day 3 gets underway and these guys keep sliding.
Tyler Scott - Ranked 75th
No one should be shocked that the Bengals didn't draft a wide receiver during the first two days. After all, we're looking at an offense that has Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins at their disposal.
With that said, the Bengals could still use depth behind those guys. Yes, we all love Trenton Irwin, but throwing someone like Cincinnati's own Tyler Scott into this offense would make the unit even more dangerous. Scott finished the 2022 season with just shy of 900 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. The Bearcat receiver would be a welcomed addition to this Bengals receiving corp, especially with Boyd and Higgins entering the final year of their contracts.