Why is Mike Florio obsessed with trying to take down the Bengals?
The guy just can't let it go, can he?
Joe Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist during the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Amidst the injury news was a bit of a scandal when Burrow was spotted wearing some sort of device on his wrist before the game. He wasn't listed on the injury report so people started freaking out that the Bengals were being dishonest about a potential injury.
Burrow cleared the air following the news of him being out for the season but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk doesn't want to let it go. On Tuesday, he tweeted a new video that shows Burrow flexing his right hand after making a throw while warming up before the Bengals/Ravens game.
This might seem like another piece to the "scandal" but unfortunately for Florio, James Rapien found a video of Burrow doing this same movement during practice on October 12. This was long before the injury occurred.
For whatever reason, Florio has become obsessed with talking about this situation. Maybe now that he's been proven wrong, he'll stop but I wouldn't count on it.