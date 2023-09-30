Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 4?
After two straight weeks of having two games on Monday Night Football, we're back to just one game. This week, it'll be the New York Giants hosting the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC squads.
The Giants started their season on a disastrous note, getting clobbered by the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football for the entire country to witness. In Week 2, they came back miraculously against the Cardinals only to turn around on a short week and once again, get clobbered by a superior team in the 49ers.
The Seahawks lost their Week 1 game to the Rams but have bounced back over the past two weeks. They took down the Lions and Panthers in back-to-back weeks to sit at 2-1 and look like they can fight for a Wild Card spot this year.
Monday Night Football Week 4: Giants vs. Seahawks
According to FanDuel, the Giants are actually favored by 1.5 points in this game, which is surprising given how rocky they've looked to start the year. The game being at MetLife Stadium certainly works in the Giants' favor there though, as the Seahawks would be favored if the game was taking place in Seattle.
This is one of those games where you're not really sure what to expect. The Giants have not been good through the first three weeks of the season but maybe this is when they'll start to turn things around.