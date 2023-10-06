Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 5?
Week 5 wraps up on Monday night when the Green Bay Packers head to the Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football.
The Raiders won their first game of the season, downing the Broncos but have lost three straight since then. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Chargers but Jimmy Garoppolo did not play in that game. Instead, it was rookie fourth-round pick Aiden O'Connell who took the snaps for the Raiders.
The Packers have had a different quarterback leading their offense this year as well, as it's the first year of the Jordan Love era in Green Bay. The Packers won their first game, lost the next week, came back down 17 points to win in Week 3, and then got blown out by the Lions on Thursday night a week ago.
Monday Night Football Week 5: Raiders vs. Packers
According to FanDuel, the Packers are 1-point favorites on the road with a moneyline of -116. The Raiders' moneyline is -102 and the over/under sits at 44.5. All of this could change, however, depending on the status of Garoppolo for this game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Monday night games haven't been all that competitive over the past few weeks so hopefully we see some more fireworks in this game. The Raiders didn't have many expectations entering the season but the Packers are so intriguing because of their quarterback situation. Will Love be the guy? Maybe we'll get a clearer answer to that during Monday's game.