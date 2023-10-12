Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 6?
Week 6 will be capped off with a Monday night tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys are 3-2 and coming off a thumping by the 49ers on Sunday Night Football while the Chargers are 2-2 coming off their Week 5 bye.
The Cowboys' two losses this season have come against the Cardinals and 49ers while the Chargers started the year 0-2 with losses to the Dolphins and Titans. They've surged back after that 0-2 start and will now look to get over .500 for the first time this season.
Monday Night Football Week 6: Chargers vs. Cowboys
FanDuel has the Cowboys as 2.5-point road favorites, which isn't surprising considering it won't seem like a road game to them. Sure, they have to travel to Los Angeles but as we've grown accustomed to seeing with Chargers games, it's typically the opposing team's fans that flock to SoFi Stadium.
The Cowboys have been a tough team to peg so far this season, however. They just got blasted by a very good 49ers team and also lost to a confusing Cardinals squad. It wouldn't be the least bit shocking if they ended up losing to the Chargers on the road.
That being said, this should be an interesting match-up between two playoff contenders.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.