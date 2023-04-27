Most first-round picks by a college in one NFL Draft?
Over the past few years, NFL fans have grown accustomed to seeing the same collegiate programs sending a lot of guys to the pros with those programs having several of their playmakers drafted in the first round.
Programs like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State are the schools we're used to seeing linked to players in the first round. Last year, for instance, five players from Georgia heard their names called in the first round following the Bulldogs' National Championship victory.
Who holds the all-time record for players taken in the first round in a single draft?
It's actually a two-way tie for first place. One of those spots goes to a school I've mentioned already and that would be the Alabama Crimson Tide. In the 2021 NFL Draft, six members of the Crimson Tide heard their names called in the first round. Those players were Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain II, DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, and Najee Harris.
The other first-place team was Miami in the 2004 NFL Draft, who also had six players get drafted in the first round. Those players were Sean Taylor, Kellen Winslow II, Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Williams, Vernon Carey, and Vince Wilfork.
As mentioned above, the Georgia Bulldogs came close to tying the lead in 2022 and LSU had five players taken in the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft.