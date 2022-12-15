Most important depth pieces during the Bengals 2022 season
Cal Adomitis
Bengals fans learned a very hard lesson in Week 1 vs. the Steelers this season: never take a Long Snapper for granted.
It was a messy outing that resulted in an overtime loss for the Bengals (it's a miracle how they even managed to get there after a -5 turnover differential), however, even with all the mistakes, it could have been avoided had it not been for a biceps injury to longtime Bengal and long snapper Clark Harris. They were forced to play backup tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, in Harris' place, and that went as well as you'd expect.
In steps Cal Adomitis, an undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh who played, you guessed it, long snapper. The front office actually signed him back in May, but he was on the practice squad when the season started and was expected to stay there until either Harris retired or another team in need of a long snapper picked him up.
However, sooner than probably even he expected, Adomitis came in for the injured Harris and has put in a valiant effort, making sure his snaps are precise and not too high so they can avoid the same mistakes that cost them the first game.
There are plenty of players I could have included here. Joseph Ossai, Akiem Davis-Gaethers, Jay Tufele, Josh Tupou-- and so on and so forth. However, I narrowed it down to these four (technically five) for this article, as I believe they've been the most impactful when their number has been called.
