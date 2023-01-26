New BetMGM Ohio Sign-Up Offer is Now Live
The Bengals are one win away from a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. As Joe Burrow looks to send the Chiefs home once again, BetMGM is giving Bengals fans a bet credit of up to $1,000 for the huge game! You can bet on anything you want and be refunded in bonus bets up to $1,000 if you lose.
Find out below how it works and how to claim your $1,000 bet insurance.
BetMGM Ohio
If you sign up for BetMGM and make a deposit, you'll get a bet credit of up to $1,000 to use freely! Your next wager up to $1,000 will be refunded in bet credits if it loses, no questions asked.
All you have to do is follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for BetMGM using this link
2. Verify your identity
3. Make a deposit
Then, you've secured your bet insurance! Your next wager up to $1,000 will be refunded in bet credits if you lose with no further action from your end!
Whether you're backing the Bengals to win, firing up a Same Game Parlay, or looking at a prop pick or Anytime TD Scorer, you can bet however you'd like with the knowledge you can't lose either way.
You'll either win and get those winnings or lose and live to bet another day. Regardless, you're in great shape!
Only new BetMGM users in Ohio can claim the $1,000 bet credit. Sign up for BetMGM now to get one step closer to a massive payday this weekend!
The AFC Championship only comes once a year, so it's only right you get a spectacular promo to celebrate. Just be sure to sign up for BetMGM and utilize their generosity while you still can!
Don't let an opportunity this good pass you by - sign up for BetMGM now and let's get this party started!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER