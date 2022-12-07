New Caesars Ohio Promo Code: Bengals Fans Get $100 on the House Today
We're just over three weeks away from legal sports betting in Ohio! That means you're running out of time to claim the $100 free available to Bengals fans from Caesars Sportsbook. All you have to do is register and make a deposit, then you're getting $100 on the house! Here's how to get started:
Caesars Ohio Promo Code
As long as you sign up for Caesars and deposit $20 or more, you'll get $100 free on Ohio's sports betting launch day! Yup, that $100 is yours without even winning a bet!
Your part is simple. Just follow these easy steps and you'll secure $100 free:
1. Sign up for Caesars using this link
2. Verify your identity
3. Use the promo code "CZR1H"
4. Deposit $20 or more
Then, you're good to go! Provided you deposit at least $20 after signing up, you'll automatically receive $100 in free bets when Ohio launches sports betting on January 1!
You don't need to place a bet. Just sign up and deposit using that promo code and the $100 is yours.
Only new Caesars users in Ohio can claim this spectacular offer. You're nearly out of time, so sign up for Caesars now before it's too late!
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
If you already have a Caesars account, FanDuel is here to help with a great promo too: $100 free PLUS three free months of NBA League Pass!
Just sign up for FanDuel using this link and verify your identity, then your job is done.
Once sports betting launches on January 1, you'll automatically be credited with $100 in free bets. As a bonus, you'll also receive three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up! That means you could enjoy thrilling NBA action from the comfort of your couch as soon as tonight!
Bengals fans have waited long enough to bet freely on your favorite teams. Make sure the wait was worth it and utilize FanDuel's generosity to build up that bankroll with a free $100. Watching NBA teams will let you scout out the league too and get you prepped to make winning bets next month!
Only new FanDuel users in Ohio can claim this promo. The clock is ticking, so sign up for FanDuel now while you still can!
DraftKings Promo Code Ohio
DraftKings Sportsbook is joining the party with a free $200 for signing up, and the process is just as easy as the ones above.
Use this link to sign up for DraftKings and complete the identity verification, then you're good to go.
You'll automatically receive $200 in free bets when sports betting goes live on January 1. No deposit is required, just sign up then the free bets will be waiting for you.
Similar to the above, you must be a new DraftKings user in Ohio to claim this promo. Sign up for DraftKings now to jumpstart your betting career and get one step closer to a massive payday!
Just like that, you've got $400 in free bets PLUS three free months of NBA League Pass ready to roll! Sports betting in Ohio is nearly here, so make sure you're ready to bring home a huge payday and sign up for all three sportsbooks now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.