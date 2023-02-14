New FanDuel Ohio Bonus Promo Just Got Activated
The NFL offseason is underway and it's time to show your bankroll some love this Valentine's Day with FanDuel Sportsbook's awesome new promo: a bonus bet of up to $1,000! You can bet on anything you want and be refunded in bonus bets if you lose!
See below how this great offer works and how to claim it!
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel and deposit at least $10, your next wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be insured and refunded in bonus bets if you lose. It only takes a couple of clicks to get started, too!
All you have to do is follow these easy steps:
1. Sign up for FanDuel using this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Complete the identity verification
3. Deposit $10 or more
Then, you're good to go! Provided you deposit at least $10, your next wager of up to $1,000 will then be insured. It'll be refunded in bet credits if you lose, with no strings attached!
Whether you're backing an individual team, looking at a Bengals futures bet, or even putting together a massive parlay, any bet you make will be insured!
Either you'll win your bet and get those winnings or you'll lose and live to bet another day. Regardless, you're in excellent shape thanks to FanDuel!
You must be a new FanDuel user to claim this promo and it's only available for a limited time! Sign up for FanDuel now to secure your bet credit of $1,000 before it's too late!
If you already have a FanDuel account, there are a couple of other stellar promos you should claim too:
There are a ton of bets you could choose from, but just be sure to sign up for FanDuel first and secure your $1,000 bet credit first. Opportunities this good are rare, so don't miss out on this chance to pad your pockets!
Show yourself some love this Valentine's day and sign up for FanDuel now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER