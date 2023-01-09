New FanDuel Ohio Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 if Bengals Gain ONE YARD vs Ravens
The Bengals are onto the playoffs and take on Baltimore in the AFC Wild Card round. Cincy has eight consecutive wins thanks to one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, which is fantastic news for bettors thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook. If the Bengals get at least ONE YARD vs. the Ravens, you'll turn $5 into $200 guaranteed!
See below how the amazing promo works and how to claim it, as well as my favorite bet for the Wild Card matchup.
FanDuel Ohio
If you sign up for FanDuel and wager $5 or more on any Bengals vs. Ravens bet, you'll win $200 guaranteed as long as the Bengals get at least ONE YARD! Yeah, that's +4000 odds for a single yard.
The steps to claim your $200 couldn't be easier:
- Sign up for FanDuel using this link
- Verify your identity
- Deposit $5 or more
- Wager at least $5 on any Bengals vs. Ravens bet
That’s it! Whether you win or lose your bet, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets to use freely once the Bengals get one single yard!
Considering the Bengals average nearly six yards per play, it won't take long before you win this bet.
Only new FanDuel users in Ohio can claim this promo. Sign up for FanDuel now to pad your bankroll with $200 guaranteed on any bet in Bengals vs. Ravens!
Before I jump into my best bet, here are a couple of other fantastic promos you can claim too:
AFC Wild Card Round Bengals vs. Ravens Best Bet
With so many questions around Lamar Jackson and the quarterback position as a whole for Baltimore, the Bengals are an obvious bet in my eyes. Any spread under seven points is an excellent value.
There's limping into the playoffs and then there's whatever the Ravens are doing. They averaged just 12.5 points per game over the final six weeks, failing to score more than 17 points in any of those matchups.
The Bengals, meanwhile, haven't scored fewer than 20 points since the beginning of October. They've covered the spread in 12 of their last 14 games and look like one of the NFL's most complete teams.
In their last nine games as underdogs, the Ravens won just twice. Cincinnati, on the other hand, won each of its last six as a favorite while covering the spread five times.
Expect both trends to continue as the Bengals overwhelm a struggling Baltimore team. I'd lock this bet in early though before the spread moves to seven.
Before you lock your Bengals bet in, don't forget to first sign up for FanDuel and secure your guaranteed $200. All you need is a single yard to win BIG, and there's no better way to start the playoffs than with an extra $200 for your bankroll!
If Cincy wins, so should your bank account. Sign up for FanDuel now and start the playoffs with a guaranteed victory!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER