New FanDuel Ohio Promo Awards $200 if Your $5 Bet on Chiefs vs. 49ers Wins!
Here we go, Bengals fans! While not having your favorite team playing in the big game can hurt the excitement, cashing in for a big payday certainly brings some of it back.
Whether you're doing your duty as an AFC rival and rooting against the Chiefs or you're backing them to win, you can claim a $200 bonus if you can win your first wager at FanDuel.
Here are the steps to turn a $5 bet into $200 with FanDuel's newest Ohio promo.
FanDuel Ohio Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 on Chiefs vs. 49ers
- Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook — use the exclusive Stripe Hype link and you won't need a promo code
- Make a deposit — to automatically unlock this offer you must deposit at least $10
- Bet on the big game — you only need to wager $5, and it doens't matter which team you back
- Cash in — you'll get your full $200 bonus if your wager wins
It really is that simple! If your bet wins, you get to keep all your usual cash winnings plus that $200 bonus.
This takes a lot of the stress out of betting on the big game, and it's also one of the biggest bonuses available for the occasion! Of course, an offer like this doesn't last for long, so sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook now to cash in!
And if you're already a FanDuel user, you can still cash in some serious bonuses. DraftKings is also offering a "bet $5, get $200" offer, and BetMGM's offer is a guaranteed $158 for betting $5. If you claim all three that's a guaranteed $558 just for betting $15 on the big game — not a bad payout!
FanDuel Super Bowl Odds
FanDuel favors the 49ers in this one, but not by much. Only a 1-point spread separates the Niners and Chiefs, with San Fran sitting as a incredibly slight -120 favorite on the moneyline, compared to the Chiefs' +100 odds as underdogs. The game features an over/under of 47.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER