A new Tee Higgins trade scenario has just popped up
Get used to the Tee Higgins trade scenarios, Bengals fans. Until the fan-favorite wide receiver either signs an extension or is indeed traded, these are going to continue.
The latest trade scenario, which comes from Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis, has the Cincinnati Bengals shipping Higgins off to Green Bay in exchange for at least their first-round pick and then likely another pick on Day 2 as well. The Packers own the 15th overall pick in the draft.
Teape notes that the Eagles gave up a first and a third-round pick from the Titans when they acquired A.J. Brown from Tennessee.
"There have been plenty of examples of wide receivers in similar positions to Tee Higgins in recent seasons getting traded. Based on that, it will cost the Packers at least their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Another Day 2 pick will need to be included, so Green Bay can offer their third-round pick as well. A first and third is what it cost the Philadelphia Eagles to land A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL Draft. Tee Higgins could demand a similar trade package and contract as their production is very similar."
Tee Higgins to the Packers in latest trade scenario
While this would be a decent move for the Packers to make if Aaron Rodgers was going to be their quarterback in 2023, that doesn't seem like it's going to be the case. Rodgers might return to play in 2023 but it might not be as a member of the Packers.
If Rodgers does move on, it wouldn't make much sense for Green Bay to part ways with their first round pick and an extra high draft pick. They'll need those picks to keep this team competitve without their four-time MVP quarterback.
If for some reason Rodgers does return to Green Bay, then sure, maybe this trade makes sense but would the Bengals really trade Higgins? Fans don't want him to go anywhere but Cincinnati needs to do what's best for them and not the fans.
If shipping Higgins to Green Bay or wherever else can get the Bengals two high draft picks in return, it might be hard to turn that down. They need help on their offensive line and already have a game-changing wide receiver in Ja'Marr Chase. Two more draft picks could help this team add cheap, young talent to positions of need, and hitting on draft picks is what helps win championships.
What do you think of this trade, Bengals fans?