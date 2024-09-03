NFL analyst explains why he thinks Bengals will win Super Bowl LIX
The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl before. They came close a couple years ago when they faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in the big game, but they ultimately fell just short. That streak is about to change though, at least according to NFL analyst Chris Simms, who sees the Bengals besting the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl LIX at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.
"I'm going Bengals over the Packers to win the Super Bowl. I'm taking the Cincinnati Bengals this year," Simms said while making his official prediction for the upcoming campaign. "I'm going to believe in Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, the roster they have. ... I think it's their time. I think it's Joe Burrow's time."
Chris Simms explains why he believes in the Bengals
While providing rationale for his pick of the Bengals, Simms pointed first and foremost to star quarterback Joe Burrow, who is set to return to action after suffering a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery last season.
Burrow quickly established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league after the Bengals selected him with the top overall pick in 2020, and he led the team to back-to-back conference championship games -- and a Super Bowl appearance -- during his second and third seasons. As long as he can remain healthy, the Bengals project as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, so it makes sense that Simms would pinpoint Burrow as the main source of his optimism when it comes to the Bengals.
Simms also pointed to what he views as an improved secondary in Cincinnati. Secondary play was a major issue for the team last season, but the offseason additions of safeties Vonn Bell and Geno Stone should help in a major way. Plus, young guys like D.J. Turner II and Jordan Battle have another year of experience under their belt. Overall, the unit looks much better, on paper at least.
With a healthy Burrow and an improved defense, Simms thinks that the Bengals have all the right ingredients to put together a season that their fans will never forget. Let's see if they can prove him correct.