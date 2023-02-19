NFL Combine Schedule, Events & How to Watch
With the 2022 NFL season coming to a close, it's now time to turn our attention to the 2023 NFL Draft. A big event in the lead-up to the draft is the NFL Combine, which allows the top prospects entering the draft a chance to show what they can do.
Here's some information on this year's NFL Combine.
When is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Things kick off on February 27th and run for a week, so the festivities will go through March 6th. While the event starts on February 27th, a lot of that is just interviews. Drills begin on March 2nd and that's what everyone is locked in for.
Here are the different drill days for each position:
- Thursday, March 2: Defensive linemen, linebackers
- Friday, March 3: Defensive backs
- Saturday, March 4: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends
- Sunday, March 5: Running backs, offensive linemen
Where is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?
The NFL Draft might be moving around but the NFL Combine is not. It'll continue to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (where the Colts play), which is where it's taken place every year since 1987. There were some rumblings that it'd be moved but it ended up staying put in Indy.
Who is invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine?
The entire list of participants can be found on NFL.com. Some of the big-name prospects attending are Will Anderson, Stetson Bennett, Paris Johnson, C.J. Stroud, and Bryce Young.
How to watch 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
NFL Network will have you covered there!