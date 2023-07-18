NFL Cut Dates: When must preseason rosters be trimmed?
Every year when the preseason is coming to a close, NFL teams must cut their roster down to 53 players. In the past, there have been different dates to have the roster trimmed down but this year, there will only be one date and that date is when all teams must have 53 players on their active rosters.
Roster cuts are why the players who are lower on the depth chart have to work harder and ensure they stand out in the preseason games. Teams can't keep everyone from training camp and the preseason on their active rosters so if guys want to make the team, they have to show out and hope other players falter.
When are NFL roster cuts in 2023?
According to Football Operations, roster cuts need to be made by 4:00 EST on Tuesday, August 29th. This is when teams absolutely must have only 53 players on their roster. They're allowed to have 90 players on the roster prior to this cutdown but when 4:00 EST hits on August 29th, only 53 can be on the roster.
If players are listed as Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness, they need to either be placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness or they can be terminated, per Football Operations.
Teams are used to having to make cuts throughout the preseason so it'll be interesting to see how different the mentality is now that it'll take place on a single day.