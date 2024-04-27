NFL Draft 2024: Full list of Bengals draft picks on Day 3
Cincinnati has six total picks on the final day of the draft.
Three rounds down, four to go. The Cincinnati Bengals made four picks through the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. They decided to bolster the offensive line in the first round and selected offensive tackle Amarius Mims from the University of Georgia.
In the second round, the Bengals addressed the other side of the line and drafted defensive tackle Kris Jenkins from Michigan. Cincinnati had two picks in the third round and it went with a wide receiver -- Jermaine Burton from Alabama -- and another defensive tackle, McKinnley Jackson from Texas A&M.
It was a solid start to the draft for Cincinnati, and the good news for the Bengals is that they entered the event with 10 total picks, so they still have six more selections to make.
What picks do the Bengals have on Day 3?
Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday, April 27. The Bengals have six total picks between those four rounds -- one in the fourth round, one in the fifth round, and two picks in both the sixth and seventh rounds. Here's the breakdown:
Round 4: No. 115
Round 5: No. 149
Round 6: Nos. 194, 214
Round 7: Nos. 224 (from Cardinals via Texans), 237
What will the Bengals do with those picks?
The Bengals have already addressed a few major areas of need in the first few rounds. They needed a talented wide receiver and they got that in Burton. They added two solid pieces to the D-line in Jenkins and Jackson, and they sured up the O-Line via the addition of Mims.
With their remaining picks, perhaps they'll look to bolster the secondary by taking a cornerback. It also wouldn't be shocking to see them add another offensive lineman, a linebacker, or even another receiver. The Bengals seem to have had a pretty solid draft weekend so far. Now, they have to finish strong.