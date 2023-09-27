StripeHype
NFL Draft Order if season ended today: Bengals would own top-10 pick

Bengals are 1-2 through 3 weeks

By Leigh Oleszczak

Apr 24, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of an official Cincinnati Bengals New Era 2020 NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of an official Cincinnati Bengals New Era 2020 NFL Draft / Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Bengals won their first game of the 2023 season and sitting at 1-2 through three weeks would mean they're locked into a top-10 draft pick if the season ended today. Of course, the season doesn't end until February when the Super Bowl concludes but this is just for fun.

Let's take a look at the order of the 2024 NFL Draft after three weeks of NFL action, according to Tankathon. Tiebreakers are determined by strength of schedule.

2024 NFL Draft order after 3 weeks

  1. Chicago Bears (0-3)
  2. Denver Broncos (0-3)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (0-3)
  4. Chicago Bears (0-3) (Carolina traded this pick to Bears)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)
  6. Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)
  7. Arizona Cardinals (1-2) (Houston traded this pick to Cardinals)
  8. Tennessee Titans (1-2)
  9. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)
  11. New York Jets (1-2)
  12. New England Patriots (1-2)
  13. Arizona Cardinals (1-2)
  14. New York Giants (1-2)
  15. Los Angeles Rams (1-2)
  16. New Orleans Saints (2-1)
  17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
  18. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)
  19. Green Bay Packers (2-1)
  20. Houston Texans (1-2) (Cleveland traded this pick to Texans)
  21. Buffalo Bills (2-1)
  22. Washington Commanders (2-1)
  23. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)
  24. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
  25. Detroit Lions (2-1)
  26. Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)
  27. Atlanta Falcons (2-1)
  28. Indianapolis Colts (2-1)
  29. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)
  31. Miami Dolphins (3-0)
  32. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

It's still way too early in the season to truly be thinking about the draft order for next year, especially for a team like the Bengals. The Stripes entered the 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations so it'd be a major disappointment if they ended up being bad enough to pick in the top 10 of the 2024 draft.

This draft order will look completely different in a few months but for now, if the season ended right now, the Bengals would be on the clock with the ninth overall pick.

