NFL Draft Order if season ended today: Bengals would own top-10 pick
Bengals are 1-2 through 3 weeks
The Cincinnati Bengals won their first game of the 2023 season and sitting at 1-2 through three weeks would mean they're locked into a top-10 draft pick if the season ended today. Of course, the season doesn't end until February when the Super Bowl concludes but this is just for fun.
Let's take a look at the order of the 2024 NFL Draft after three weeks of NFL action, according to Tankathon. Tiebreakers are determined by strength of schedule.
2024 NFL Draft order after 3 weeks
- Chicago Bears (0-3)
- Denver Broncos (0-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (0-3)
- Chicago Bears (0-3) (Carolina traded this pick to Bears)
- Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)
- Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)
- Arizona Cardinals (1-2) (Houston traded this pick to Cardinals)
- Tennessee Titans (1-2)
- Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)
- New York Jets (1-2)
- New England Patriots (1-2)
- Arizona Cardinals (1-2)
- New York Giants (1-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (1-2)
- New Orleans Saints (2-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
- Dallas Cowboys (2-1)
- Green Bay Packers (2-1)
- Houston Texans (1-2) (Cleveland traded this pick to Texans)
- Buffalo Bills (2-1)
- Washington Commanders (2-1)
- Seattle Seahawks (2-1)
- Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
- Detroit Lions (2-1)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)
- Atlanta Falcons (2-1)
- Indianapolis Colts (2-1)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)
- Miami Dolphins (3-0)
- San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
It's still way too early in the season to truly be thinking about the draft order for next year, especially for a team like the Bengals. The Stripes entered the 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations so it'd be a major disappointment if they ended up being bad enough to pick in the top 10 of the 2024 draft.
This draft order will look completely different in a few months but for now, if the season ended right now, the Bengals would be on the clock with the ninth overall pick.