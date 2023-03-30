NFL Draft Schedule of Events: How to Navigate Draft Weekend
The 2023 NFL Draft will be here before we know it and the Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 28th pick in the first round. We know the Bengals will try to put the team in the best possible situation come draft weekend and hopefully, this roster is as complete as it's ever been when the weekend is said and done.
Before we get there though, let's get some of the draft logistics out of the way.
When will each organization make their NFL Draft picks and when?
The Bengals have one pick in each round of the draft so they'll make one pick on Day 1, two picks on Day 2, and four picks on Day 3. This is, of course, assuming they don't make any trades during the course of the weekend, which is unlikely.
- Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m. ET
TV info for the 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft can be viewed on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.
How to stream the 2023 NFL Draft
If you're wanting to stream the draft, the best options are ESPN+ and FuboTV. Fubo even has a free seven-day trial that you can sign up for to see if it's something you'd want to subscribe to long-term.