NFL insider provides new update on Tee Higgins trade talks
We have a new update on the Tee Higgins-related trade talks, courtesy of ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Higgins requested a trade away from the Cincinnati Bengals at the onset of free agency due to the lack of movement on a long-term extension, and Fowler is under the impression that the Bengals are at least willing to listen to potential offers for the star wide receiver.
The Bengals technically don't have to trade Higgins since he's still under team control next season via the franchise tag, but if an appealing enough proposal comes along, perhaps they would be willing to.
Here's what Fowler had to say about the situation during a recent ESPN appearance, via Bleacher Report:
"He wants out, he has made the trade request. I talked to a few teams who are interested who believe that the Bengals are at least willing to listen. That's a little softer than they might have been a year ago where they definitely were not trading him. So, teams are going to try to pry him out. New England's been high-end shopping for receiver help, perhaps they try to give up a Day 2 pick to get Higgins."
There's plenty of teams in the league that could use a talented young receiver like Higgins, so you have to assume that the Bengals will at least get a few offers. The quality of those offers will likely be the deciding factor.
The upcoming 2024 NFL Draft obviously isn't a deadline for the Bengals, but it's an important date to keep an eye on nonetheless, as the team would want to execute a deal prior to draft day if they wanted to get back draft capital for this year as part of a return package.
Or, even if a deal doesn't materialize before the draft, it will still be worth watching the team's strategy when it comes to the receiver spot at the draft. If they draft a receiver highly, perhaps that would indicate that they're willing to move on from Higgins.