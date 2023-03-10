NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bengals linked to OT prospect Anton Harrison
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that once again, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to improve their offensive line. While the injuries that took place in the playoffs were out of the team's control, the offensive tackles weren't great in 2022 and could use upgrades in 2023.
While tight end has been a position that we've seen mocked to the Bengals at pick 28, recently, the tides have been changing toward them drafting an offensive tackle. Fans would not complain if this were the case but the team is probably stuck with Jonah Williams as their starting left tackle in 2023 due to picking up his fifth-year option last spring.
Multiple mock drafts connected the Bengals to Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison, who can play both tackle spots. If Cincinnati drafted him, he'd likely be starting at right tackle, at least in 2023 while Williams is still on the other side of the line.
Bengals mock draft roundup
2023 NFL mock draft: Todd McShay's first-round pick predictions [Todd McShay, ESPN]
McShay has the Bengals going with Harrison late in the first-round, noting that the offensive line surrendered 44 sacks in 2022. He says that with Joe Burrow set to be extended this offseason, it's better for the team to make sure he's taking less hits. Yes, Bengals fans have heard all of this by now.
McShay says that Harrison has allowed only two sacks in 34 games (24 starts) at Oklahoma. The NFL is a different ball game than Big 12 football but those are numbers that raise your eye brows for sure.
Dane Brugler’s NFL mock draft, 3.0: Colts trade up to No. 1 for C.J. Stroud [Dane Brugler, The Athletic]
Brugler links the Bengals to Harrison but thinks he'd best serve in a swing tackle role in 2023. This makes it sound as though he thinks Cincinnati will keep both Williams and La'el Collins around this season.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Mike Renner and Sam Monson mock the first round, sending Bryce Young to the Houston Texan at No. 1 overall [PFF]
Unlike the other two mocks in this roundup, this one does not have the stripes selecting Anton Harrison. Instead, they lock in on Notre Dame tight end, Michael Mayer, another popular prospect who has frequently been connected to the Bengals.
"Bottom line in PFF's 2023 NFL Draft Guide: Mayer is one of the highest-floor players in the draft. You know you're getting a complete, productive tight end at the next level. However, can he separate enough to be a true difference-maker? “Michael Mayer is the hometown pick here. This is a dream scenario for the Bengals. What he brings to the table is perfect.” — Renner"- PFF
People are pretty hit and miss on Mayer. The Fighting Irish tight end had 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2022 season while averaging 12.1 yards per catch. He'd be a weapon for this offense but if Hayden Hurst is brought back, there'd be little need to make this pick.