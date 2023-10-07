NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bengals linked to receivers in first round
The Cincinnati Bengals' season isn't over yet but one more loss might lead fans to start daydreaming about the 2024 NFL Draft. With the Bengals potentially losing both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins this offseason, it'd make sense for them to consider spending their first-round pick on a wide receiver.
That's what two different mock drafts have them doing in this week's mock draft round-up.
Bengals mock draft round-up
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Handful of QBs Go In Round 1 [Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network]
The Pick: Rome Odunze, WR (Washington)
The Draft Network was the only mock draft this week that didn't have the Bengals picking in the top 10. They nab Odunze with the 24th overall pick. Odunze has 32 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns through five games and is averaging 19 yards per catch.
"There were other names that could have fit here, but the fit is seamless. Additionally, who knows what the future is for Tee Higgins in Cincinnati? The team drafted both Andrei Iosivas and Charlies Jones in the spring, but that shouldn’t sway them away from Rome Odunze, a well-rounded receiver who could holster a heavy amount of targets early on."- Ryan Fowler
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears own top two picks, go Caleb Williams No. 1; Giants select Daniel Jones' replacement [Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Malik Nabers, WR (LSU)
The last time the Bengals spent a high draft pick on an LSU wide receiver, it went pretty well. Granted, Joe Burrow never played with Nabers but the LSU wideout has 40 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns through five games while averaging 15.6 yards per catch.
"I doubt the Bengals ultimately pick this high. If they do, they could be in the market for another wideout to complement Ja'Marr Chase with Tee Higgins bound for free agency."- Chris Trapasso
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears' rebuild commences with Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. [Trevor Sikkema, PFF]
The Pick: Joe Alt, OT (Notre Dame)
The Bengals haven't had much success drafting offensive linemen but it feels like Alt would be as close to a can't-miss-prospect as they could get.
"The Bengals' offense is a mess through Week 4. They could lose wide receiver Tee Higgins in the offseason, which would play into a need for offensive weapons. But until that becomes more clear (for a Brock Bowers draft selection), we’ll beef up their offensive line with Joe Alt. He’s having one of the best seasons of any offensive lineman in 2023, earning an 85.2 overall grade with just three pressures and no sacks allowed."- Trevor Sikkema