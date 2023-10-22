NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bengals nab Tee Higgins replacement
The 2024 NFL Draft is still over six months away but it's never too early to start looking at mock drafts and seeing which prospects the Cincinnati Bengals are linked to. In the latest round-up, the Bengals have been connected to a wide receiver out of Washington named Rome Odunze.
Odunze, who clocks in at 6'3" and 200-pounds, is one of Michael Penix Jr.'s favorite targets this season, hauling in 40 receptions for 736 yards and six touchdowns through six games. He's had over 100 yards receiving in all but one game so far and averages 18.4 yards per catch, according to Sports Reference.
With the Bengals potentially losing both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins this offseason, it wouldn't be shocking to see them add a wide receiver in the first round. Could Odunze be that guy?
Bengals connected to Rome Odunze in various mock drafts
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots, Giants start over with top-10 QBs; Bengals find Tee Higgins replacement [Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Rome Odunze
"If the Bengals lose Tee Higgins in free agency, they'll likely want another big-bodied wideout on the outside. Odunze is precisely that."- Chris Trapasso
2024 NFL Mock Draft: New 2-Round Projections Heading into Week 7 [Luke Easterling, SI]
The Pick: Rome Odunze
"If the Bengals can't keep Tee Higgins with a long-term contract extension, they'll need to invest elsewhere in a blue-chip No. 2 receiver to pair with Ja'Marr Chase. Odunze actually compares well with Chase in terms of the traits he brings to the table, and a loaded receiver class could keep him on the board longer than he should be."- Luke Easterling
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. to Bears; Broncos nab Drake Maye [Nick Baumgardner and Diante Lee, The Athletic]
The Pick: Kalen King, CB (Penn State)
"King is the kind of corner you love to have, and hate to play against. His athleticism and aggressiveness when the ball is in the air are why he’s been so productive (24 career passes defended). Now that the aforementioned Porter is out of the way, King is receiving the same kind of respect Porter once saw — offenses don’t look to throw his way. Cincinnati has built its defense around playmakers just like King in the secondary. "- Diante Lee
This is the only mock draft here to not have the Bengals going with Odunze but rather a stealthy cornerback instead. The Bengals could lose Chidobe Awuzie in free agency and King would give them yet another option in their young secondary.