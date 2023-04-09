NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bengals still linked to OL at pick 28
The 28th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals. There are several different directions the Bengals could opt to go in when they're on the clock but mock drafts seem to like linking them to offensive linemen.
The Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. in the early days of free agency and he'll be their starting left tackle. If Jonah Williams gets his wish and gets traded, the Bengals will be in need of a starting right tackle, which is something they'll hopefully look to address in the draft either way.
Tight end no longer seems to be a focus for the Bengals in the first round but they should still target one on the second day of the draft. Who do the mock drafts think the Bengals will take with the 28th overall pick?
Bengals mock draft roundup
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texans shake things up at No. 2, Colts pass on QB, Anthony Richardson goes outside top 10 [Will Brinson, CBS Sports]
Brinson went a different route with his mock draft and has Cincinnati nabbing Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which would be quite a shock. Brinson notes that Tyler Boyd's contract is coming to an end so this move could offset that.
"The Bengals are loaded at wide receiver, but Tyler Boyd's contract is coming up, they have to pay Joe Burrow and adding a stud slot guy in JSN (versus paying Boyd another big deal) could be a way to alleviate the Burrow Bomb coming to the salary cap either this offseason or next offseason. This offense could be COOKING in 2023."- Will Brinson
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Quarterbacks taken with top four picks, Bijan Robinson lands with contender [Josh Edwards, CBS Sports]
Edwards is yet another mock draftee who thinks that Darnell Wright would be a solid fit for the Bengals. Wright can play right tackle, which is the only spot on the o-line that doesn't have a solid starting situation.
"After signing Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, Cincinnati is prepared to move on from Jonah Williams and La'El Collins. Darnell Wright slots in at right tackle as protection for Joe Burrow for multiple years."- Josh Edwards
Three-Round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts zero in on Anthony Richardson, Jets select Calijah Kancey [Michael Renner, PFF]
Renner has the Bengals drafting Anton Harrison with the 28th overall pick, which would be a very popular pick in Cincinnati. Harrison can play both tackle spots but that's why I don't see him falling to the end of the first round.
"It may not be the sexiest pick, but Harrison profiles as a plus pass protector in time. That’s something the Bengals still need even after signing Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency."- Michael Renner