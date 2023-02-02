NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who are the Bengals taking?
The Cincinnati Bengals are now in offseason mode so it makes sense that we take a lot of time to discuss mock draft days and who the stripes are linked to in these mocks.
The Bengals need help on their offensive line, in their secondary, at linebacker, and at tight end this offseason. They, of course, have some other needs when it comes to depth as well, including running back, wide receiver, and EDGE rusher.
What position are the mock drafts linking to the Bengals?
Bengals Mock Draft Roundup
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Four quarterbacks go in top 10, Jets look elsewhere for franchise passer [Daniel Jeremiah, CBS Sports]
Daniel Jeremiah has the Bengals selecting Anton Harrison, an offensive tackle out of Oklahoma with their first-round pick. Here's what Jeremiah had to say:
"There was some thought that Anton Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but instead he opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class, and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2."- Daniel Jeremiah
The Bengals need to figure out what he plan of action is at left and right tackle. They could move on from La'el Collins if they deem it necessary but both he and Jonah Williams are under contract in 2023. Both were injured for the playoffs and neither performed all that great during the regular season (Williams led the league in sacks allowed).
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Saints make first pick post-Sean Payton trade; Panthers orchestrate three-team deal [Josh Edwards, CBS Sports]
Josh Edwards mocked Clark Phillips III -- a cornerback out of Utah -- to Cincinnati.
"Cincinnati is planning for turnover in the secondary as cornerback Clark Phillips III and safety Daxton Hill were added in consecutive drafts. The Bengals defense is in good hands as long as Lou Anarumo remains defensive coordinator."- Josh Edwards
With Eli Apple hitting free agency and Chidobe Awuzie returning from an ACL injury, the Bengals need help in their secondary. Cam Taylor-Britt played well down the stretch but with Apple's future uncertain, Phillips could be an excellent replacement option.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears stay put at No. 1, Raiders make a big move for a QB [Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic]
Nick Baumgardner also has Cincinnati addressing their secondary, this time in the form of a safety. Antonio Johnson out of Texas A&M is the pick. Since The Athletic requires a subscription, I won't provide Baumgardner's quotes.
The most notable thing Baumgardner says about his choice to have the Bengals grab Johnson is that the Aggies safety could play strong or free safety and be an immediate impact.