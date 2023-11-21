NFL Playoff Bracket if the season ended after Week 11: Bengals not in it
The Cincinnati Bengals wouldn't be in the playoffs if the NFL regular season wrapped up right now. Fortunately, it doesn't wrap before Thanksgiving but the Bengals have an incredibly difficult task ahead of them, especially with Joe Burrow sidelined for the rest of the season.
Let's take a look at the playoff bracket heading into Week 12.
NFL Playoff Bracket entering Week 12
AFC
Wild Card Round:
- Chiefs (2) vs. Steelers (7)
- Jaguars (3) vs. Texans (6)
- Dolphins (4) vs. Browns (5)
Divisional Round:
- Ravens (1) vs. worst-remaining seed
- Other two remaining teams face off
AFC Championship:
- Winners of divisional round
In the AFC, not only will Bengals fans potentially have to watch a postseason without their team but they might have to watch the Ravens hold onto the number one seed. That would not be an enjoyable time.
NFC
Wild Card Round:
- Lions (2) vs. Vikings (7)
- 49ers (3) vs. Seahawks (6)
- Saints (4) vs. Cowboys (5)
Divisional Round:
- Eagles (1) vs. worst-remaining seed
- Other two remaining teams face off
NFC Championship:
- Winners of divisional round
On the NFC side, we'd see a pair of divisional match-ups over wild card weekend and then a potentially intriguing match-up between the Saints and Cowboys depending on which versions of those teams show up.
There's still several weeks left in the season but with the Bengals not having their star quarterback, making the playoffs will be a tough task.