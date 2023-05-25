NFL Playoffs 2023-24 dates, format, predictions
The NFL playoffs rarely fail to disappoint and gives us some of the most exciting games in all of sports. Cincinnati Bengals fans have enjoyed getting to see their team partake in the magic of the NFL playoffs in recent years.
The NFL playoffs pit seven teams from each conference against each other based on seeding. The sole survivor from each side then represents their conference in the Super Bowl. What dates do you need to know for the playoffs?
NFL Playoffs 2024 key dates
Wild Card Round
- Game 1: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 (4:30 EST on NBC/Peacock)
- Game 2: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 (8:00 EST on Peacock)
- Game 3: Sunday Jan. 14, 2024 (1:00 EST on CBS or FOX)
- Game 4: Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 (4:30 EST on CBS)
- Game 5: Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 (8:00 EST on NBC)
- Game 6: Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 (8:15 EST on ABC/ESPN)
Divisional Round
- Game 1: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 (Time and Channel TBA)
- Game 2: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 (Time and Channel TBA)
- Game 3: Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 (Time and Channel TBA)
- Game 4: Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 (Time and Channel TBA)
Conference Title Games
- AFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (Time TBA on CBS)
- NFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (Time TBA on FOX)
Super Bowl LVIII
- Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024: 6:30 EST on CBS
NFL Playoffs 2024 format
Seven teams make it from both conferences and they're seeded from No. 1 to No. 7. The top four seeds in each conference are division winners and they're seeded by their records. The No. 5, No. 6. and No. 7 seeds make it in as wild card teams and it's entirely possible for them to have better records than some of the division winners.
The teams who win their divisions receive a home game in the Wild Card round and the No. 1 overall seed receives a first-round bye. The No. 2 seed hosts the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed over Wild Card weekend.
The Divisional Round then pits the No. 1 seed against the "worst" remaining seed while the other two teams square off against each other. The two teams who emerge from the divisional round in each conference face off in the conference title games. The winners of the AFC Championship and NFC Championship games then move on to the Super Bowl.
The 14-team playoff format started in 2021. Before that, only 12 teams made it with two teams getting in as wild cards and the top two seeds receiving first-round byes. That's why earning the top seed is now as important as ever.
NFL Playoffs 2024 predictions
It's far too early to really know how the playoffs will go. The Bengals and Chiefs have met in the AFC Championship Game the past two years while the 49ers have been to three of the last four NFC Championship Games.
There is surely to be one or two surprise teams, however, and that's what makes the NFL playoffs so fun. It's unpredictable!