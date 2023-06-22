NFL Preseason 2023 TV Schedule: Full List of National TV games
Get pumped!
The NFL preseason will be here before you know it. While most fans only have interest in watching just their team during the preseason, some might be starved for football enough that they'll have whatever primetime games are on blasting on their televisions.
NFL Network will be the channel to watch if you're interested in watching any preseason game no matter who is playing. According to NFL.com, NFL Network will carry 23 games this summer. The Cincinnati Bengals won't be included on any of the NFL Network games but that's more of a note for those living outside of the Cincinnati market.
NFL Preseason Games on National TV
The NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will air on NBC on Thursday, August 3, making it another primetime affair.
On Monday, August 21, Bengals fans will have another chance to watch a division rival, as the Baltimore Ravens face the Washington Commanders on ESPN, according to Sporting News.
In the final week of the preseason, a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 25 can be caught on CBS. Two days later, the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints will face each other and the game can be watched on FOX.