NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024 Format, Location & More
It's almost time for the Pro Bowl!
The NFL Pro Bowl got a bit of a shake-up last year when it stopped being a regular game of football played between the best players from the AFC and NFC. Last year was the first time that a game of flag football was held between the two teams instead.
In 2017, the Pro Bowl added a variety of skills competitions and that has continued to this day. Some of the skills competitions include passing contests and even dodgeball games.
What is the 2024 Pro Bowl format?
The Pro Bowl skills competition will kick off on February 1st and consist of events such as precision passing, dodgeball, and Kick Tac Toe. On February 4th, there will be a game of Madden, Tug of War, and then the flag football game itself.
Where is the 2024 Pro Bowl?
The Pro Bowl has jumped around to different locations over the years but this year it will return to Orlando, Florida. Camping World Stadium will host the flag football game on February 4th.
What time is the 2024 Pro Bowl?
The skills contest will begin on February 1st at 7:00 PM EST while the flag football game coverage beginning at 3:00 PM EST on February 4th.
Who participates in the Pro Bowl?
Fans vote on who they think the best players in the NFL are, which has always given the Pro Bowl a bad reputation since it's mostly viewed as a popularity contest. Players tend to opt out of the Pro Bowl frequently and it ends up being a lot of alternates participating instead.
It's also worth noting that players whose teams make the Super Bowl are not eligible to partake in the Pro Bowl since it's held the week before the Super Bowl.