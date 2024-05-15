NFL schedule gives Bengals enormous gift in terms of travel
When it comes to the NFL schedule, travel is always an area that is heavily discussed. Less travel is considered an advantage, while teams that have to travel more are thought to be at a disadvantage. If that is indeed the case, the Cincinnati Bengals will have a major advantage during the 2024 NFL season.
Of the league's 32 teams, the Bengals will have the second-fewest total miles to travel next season. Cincinnati will travel 10,611 total miles across 12 different time zones. Only the Washington Commanders have a shorter total distance to travel (10,550).
On the flip side of things, the Los Angles Chargers (26,803 miles) will travel the most in the league in 2024, followed by the Miami Dolphins (25,869) and Seattle Seahawks (25,797). It will be interesting to see if those teams are negatively affected by the sheer amount of miles that they have to travel.
Where Bengals will travel in 2024
So, where will Cincinnati be traveling next season? The Bengals have eight home games and nine road games in the upcoming campaign. They will be playing the following teams on the road:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- Tennessee Titans
Notably, the Bengals don't have any international games in 2024. If they did, their total mileage for next season would be much higher. While international games provide an excellent opportunity for fans in other countries to get to see their favorite teams and players in person, they can prove challenging for the participating teams, travel-wise.
Cincinnati only has one West Coast road game against the Chargers. That will be their longest trip of the season. Otherwise all of their away games come against opponents in the Midwest or along the East Coast.