NFL standings ordered by rushing yards per game: Bengals remain in dead last
Maybe they can move out of the basement this week.
Despite a spark from the Cincinnati Bengals run game in Week 13, the Stripes still sit in dead last when it comes to rushing yards per game, according to Team Rankings. They've averaged 82.5 yards per game, which is only a few behind the Raiders, who have 82.7 yards per game.
The Bengals finally ran the ball well this past week, as they finished the game with 156 yards off 31 carries. Joe Mixon had 68 yards on the ground and found the end zone twice while rookie Chase Brown finally got in on the action, finishing with nine carries for 61 yards.
This week, the Bengals host the Indianapolis Colts, who are quite good at running the ball. They're 12th in the league in rushing yards per game with an average of 115.8 yards.
Let's take a look at where every team sits in rushing yards per game.
NFL rushing yard leaders: Bengals sit in last
- Ravens - 158.6
- Dolphins - 143.3
- Bears - 137.7
- Lions - 137.3
- 49ers - 136.8
- Falcons - 135.2
- Browns - 135.1
- Eagles - 126.0
- Cardinals - 123.9
- Bills - 122.3
- Cowboys - 117.0
- Colts - 115.8
- Broncos - 115.8
- Steelers - 115.3
- Rams - 114.5
- Chiefs - 109.9
- Titans - 108.9
- Giants - 107.1
- Saints - 105.1
- Packers - 104.9
- Patriots - 103.7
- Jaguars - 103.3
- Commanders - 99.9
- Texans - 97.9
- Chargers - 97.7
- Panthers - 96.0
- Seahawks - 93.8
- Vikings - 92.1
- Jets - 90.8
- Buccaneers - 85.2
- Raiders - 82.7
- Bengals - 82.5
The bad news here is that Cincinnati is in last and it's never fun to be last in anything. The good news, however, is that they ran the ball well in their Week 13 win over the Jaguars. To further highlight that accomplishment, the Jags' defense had been pretty strong against the run, so it's not like the Bengals did it against a team that struggles to run the football.
The Colts defense struggles against the run (as does the Bengals defense) so perhaps the Stripes will have a shot to continue rushing the ball well in Week 14.