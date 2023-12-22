NFL standings ordered by sacks allowed per game: Bengals OL still has work to do
The Bengals allow an average of 2.7 sacks per game.
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line has looked better in recent weeks but they're still not where they need to be to protect Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, or whoever is quarterbacking the team as best as they possibly can.
For instance, in Week 14, the Bengals didn't give up a single sack to a fiery Colts pass rush. This past week against the Vikings, however, they surrendered five sacks. The o-line can't be this hit or miss if the Bengals want to be a serious contender moving forward.
As we prepare for Bengals vs. Steelers in Week 16, let's dive into one thing the Steelers do well: Sack the quarterback. The Bengals' offensive line surrendered four sacks on Browning in his first NFL start and while some of those were his fault, the unit needs to ensure he's kept upright for this rematch.
The Steelers, on the other hand, have been pretty good at keeping their quarterbacks upright. Let's check out where every NFL team sits in average sacks allowed per game, according to Team Rankings.
NFL standings based on sacks surrendered per game
1. Bills - 1.4
2. Chiefs - 1.5
3. 49ers - 1.9
3. Dolphins - 1.9
3. Rams - 1.9
6. Packers
6. Lions - 2.0
8. Saints - 2.1
9. Steelers - 2.2
10. Eagles - 2.4
10. Colts - 2.4
10. Cowboys - 2.4
10. Raiders - 2.4
10. Buccaneers - 2.4
10. Chargers -2.4
10. Ravens - 2.4
10. Seahawks - 2.4
10. Jaguars - 2.4
19. Vikings - 2.5
20. Falcons - 2.6
20. Patriots - 2.6
22. Bengals - 2.7
22. Cardinals - 2.7
24. Browns - 2.9
24. Broncos - 2.9
24. Bears - 2.9
24. Texans - 2.9
28. Titans - 3.6
29. Panthers - 3.9
30. Commanders - 4.2
31. Jets - 4.4
32. Giants - 5.4
The offensive line seemed like it might be a weakness for Pittsburgh this season but they've been doing a nice job of protecting whichever quarterback is taking the snaps for the Steelers. Will the Bengals be able to throw them off their game and make Mason Rudolph uncomfortable this week?
On the flip side of that, can the Bengals offensive line perform better than it did the last time these two teams met? It won't be easy against the likes of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith but it could be the difference between making the playoffs and watching the dance from home.