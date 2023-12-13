NFL standings ordered by sacks per game: Bengals and Vikings evenly matched
Will we see a lot of sacks this weekend?
The Cincinnati Bengals need to keep winning if they want any shot of making the playoffs this season. Fortunately, they're riding a two-game win streak and going against a Minnesota Vikings team that scored just three points on Sunday (and somehow won the game).
The Vikings swapped quarterbacks during the game, as Josh Dobbs struggled mightily and was sacked five times during the game. On the other side of the coin, the Vikings themselves sacked Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell four times.
In the Bengals game, Jake Browning was not sacked during the entire game while the Bengals pass rush took Gardner Minshew to the ground three times. If it sounds like the two pass rushes in this Week 15 game are evenly matched, that's because they are. Let's check out where every team ranks in the league in sacks per game, according to Team Rankings.
NFL sacks per game: Bengals and Vikings middle of the pact
1. Ravens - 3.8
2. Chargers - 3.3
3. Colts - 3.2
3. Dolphins - 3.2
3. Chiefs - 3.2
3. Bills - 3.2
7. 49ers - 3.1
8. Seahawks - 3.0
8. Cowboys - 3.0
10. Browns - 2.9
10. Buccaneers - 2.9
12. Eagles - 2.8
12. Titans - 2.8
14. Vikings - 2.8
14. Steelers - 2.8
14. Jets - 2.8
17. Bengals - 2.7
17. Commanders - 2.7
19. Broncos - 2.6
20. Raiders - 2.5
21. Cardinals - 2.5
22. Texans - 2.4
23. Rams - 2.2
23. Packers - 2.2
25. Lions - 2.2
26. Falcons - 2.1
26. Jaguars - 2.1
28. Patriots - 2.0
29. Giants - 1.8
29. Saints - 1.8
31. Bears - 1.6
32. Panthers - 1.5
As you can see, there's only .1 difference in the average of sacks per game for the Bengals and Vikings. This means that both defenses will be fully capable of getting to the quarterback but last week's opponent, the Colts, sit tied for third here and the Bengals offensive line handled them easily.
Could the offensive line finally be turning into a strength and not a weakness? Also, is the pass rush finally going to be the explosive unit that the Bengals desperately need it to be? I guess we'll find out soon enough.