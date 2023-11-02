NFL standings ordered by touchdowns per game: Bengals getting better but still have work to do
The Cincinnati Bengals offense might have finally figured it out but their slow start still haunts them in certain stats. For instance, in touchdowns per game, the Bengals are in a four-way tie for 20th in the league (or a four-way tie for the 10th-fewest touchdowns so far), according to Team Rankings.
This isn't all that surprising when you consider that for the first four games, the Bengals scored only three offensive touchdowns. They doubled that number in a Week 5 win over the Cardinals but then struggled in the second half of the Week 6 win over Seattle.
In Week 8 against the 49ers, however, the Bengals scored 31 points and their offense looked the best it has all season. They're getting into form at the right time but they need to continue their dominance and keep winning. With three losses already on their resumé, the Bengals can't afford to slip up again.
NFL standings ordered by touchdowns: Bengals near the botton
1. Dolphins - 4.5
2. Bills - 3.4
3. 49ers - 3.3
4. Lions - 3.0
4. Eagles - 3.0
6. Ravens - 2.9
6. Colts - 2.9
8. Chargers - 2.9
8. Cowboys - 2.9
10. Vikings - 2.6
11. Seahawks - 2.6
12. Bears - 2.5
12. Jaguars - 2.5
12. Commanders - 2.5
15. Chiefs - 2.4
15. Broncos - 2.4
17. Packers - 2.3
18. Rams - 2.1
18. Saints - 2.1
20. Browns - 2.0
20. Texans - 2.0
20. Cardinals - 2.0
20. Bengals - 2.0
24. Panthers - 1.9
25. Titans - 1.7
25. Buccaneers - 1.7
27. Patriots - 1.6
27. Falcons - 1.6
27. Raiders - 1.6
30. Steelers - 1.6
31. Jets - 1.4
32. Giants - 1.1
The good news despite the low ranking for the Bengals here is that they're getting better. There's that saying "It's not how you start, it's how you finish" and that's been the Bengals' mantra over the past few years. Their 1-3 start feels like an eternity ago at this point.