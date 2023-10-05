NFL standings ordered by points per game: Bengals rank almost dead last
Ooooof
It has not been a good start to the season for the Cincinnati Bengals, who sit 1-3 after four games. Not only have they suffered three losses already but only one of those losses has been close (and that's only because of garbage time).
While the Bengals' defense hasn't lived up to the hype this year, the offense has been downright awful through four weeks. Yes, we can blame Joe Burrow's calf injury for some of that but the Bengals have been running the ball decently when they've actually done so yet they continue to have an injured Burrow drop back to pass more than he should be.
The Bengals have only scored three touchdowns so far this year and are coming off a game where they put just three measly points on the board. It's been a slog offensively, to say the least.
Where do the Bengals stand in points per game amongst the rest of the league?
According to Team Rankings, here are the rankings for points per game.
- Miami Dolphins - 37.5
- Buffalo Bills - 34.8
- San Francisco 49ers - 31.3
- Dallas Cowboys - 31.0
- Philadelphia Eagles - 29.5
- Seattle Seahawks - 27.8
- Los Angeles Chargers - 27.5
- Detroit Lions - 26.5
- Kansas City Chiefs - 25.3
- Green Bay Packers - 25.0
- Denver Broncos - 25.0
- Baltimore Ravens - 24.8
- Los Angeles Rams - 24.5
- Indianapolis Colts - 24.3
- Houston Texans - 24.0
- Minnesota Vikings - 22.5
- Washington Commanders - 22.3
- Arizona Cardinals - 22.0
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 21.0
- Jacksonville Jaguars - 20.0
- Cleveland Browns - 19.0
- Chicago Bears - 18.8
- Tennessee Titans - 18.0
- Carolina Panthers - 16.8
- Atlanta Falcons - 15.5
- Pittsburgh Steelers - 15.5
- New Orleans Saints - 15.5
- Las Vegas Raiders - 15.5
- New York Jets - 15.5
- New England Patriots - 13.8
- Cincinnati Bengals - 12.3
- New York Giants - 11.5
The only team with fewer points per game is the Giants, who have been absolutely dreadful so far this season. Their one win came against the Bengals' Week 5 opponent, however, so maybe there's a chance for the Bengals to move up in points per game on Sunday.
For a team that has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, being this low in this statistic is simply unacceptable. Burrow might be injured but the Bengals can run the ball and take some pressure off of him yet they're not doing that.
More good news though is that the Steelers only rank two spots above the Bengals and the Browns are also in the bottom half of the league.