NFL standings ordered by rushing yards: Bengals and Ravens on opposite ends
Dead last in rushing yards per game
The Cincinnati Bengals offense has been such a rollercoaster this year but arguably the most frustrating part of the offense so far has been the run game. One week after the run game sealed the deal with a big first down run by Joe Mixon, the rushing attack tallied just 66 yards on the ground.
Mixon carried the ball just 11 times for 46 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. Joe Burrow was the only other Bengal to carry the ball, doing so five times for 20 yards and averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Mixon did score a touchdown late in the game but that was about where the optimism stopped with the Bengals rushing attack on Sunday.
Not only is Mixon not able to pop off for big runs but the Bengals don't have a good option behind him. Trayveon Williams didn't get a single carry on Sunday, nor did Chris Evans. Chase Brown is on IR after the Bengals spent a fifth-round pick on him and fans thought he could help the run game. That's why when it's not Mixon who's running, it's Burrow taking off with the football.
One thing is for sure though and that's that the run game is a major weakness and is holding the offense back.
To make matters worse, the Bengals' opponent this week, the Ravens, are the best at running the ball. That also doesn't bode well for a Bengals defense, who have been getting gashed on the ground by running backs. Let's check out the rankings of teams based on their rushing yards per game, according to Team Rankings.
NFL standings ordered by rushing yards per game
1. Ravens - 154.9
2. Dolphins - 147.9
2. Browns - 147.9
4. Lions - 139.0
5. Bears - 135.1
6. 49ers - 134.7
7. Falcons - 130.4
8. Eagles - 129.7
9. Cardinals - 126.5
10. Colts - 118.0
11. Cowboys - 117.9
12. Broncos - 117.3
13. Bills - 116.5
14. Giants - 113.6
15. Jaguars - 106.6
16. Titans - 106.4
17. Rams - 104.9
18. Jets - 103.9
19. Chiefs - 103.8
20. Steelers - 103.2
21. Packers - 102.1
22. Chargers - 100.8
23. Saints - 100.0
24. Seahawks - 99.8
25. Texans - 98.2
26. Patriots - 94.9
27. Panthers - 90.3
28. Commanders - 87.9
29. Vikings - 85.7
30. Raiders - 83.3
31. Buccaneers - 78.1
32. Bengals - 74.8
The Bengals are statistically the worst rushing offense in the league after Week 10 while their Week 11 opponent are statisically the best. Cincinnati is also the third-worst rushing defense while Baltimore is just outside of the top 10 when it comes to stopping the run.
If the Bengals don't figure out how to run the ball more effectively soon, their hopes at making the playoffs could be dashed.