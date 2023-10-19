NFL standings ordered by rushing yards per game: Bengals rank dead last
The Cincinnati Bengals' offense is at its best when they can get a good mixture of passing plays and running plays. Even with Joe Burrow's injury, however, the Bengals opted not to run the ball as much as they should be.
This has led to the Bengals sitting dead last when it comes to rushing yards per game, according to Team Rankings.
Bengals bottom of the NFL in rushing yards per game
1. Dolphins - 181.8
2. Eagles - 150.0
3. 49ers - 148.3
4. Browns - 147.0
5. Ravens - 144.8
6. Cardinals - 141.0
7. Bears - 136.0
8. Lions - 124.2
9. Cowboys - 119.7
10. Falcons - 119.0
11. Chiefs - 118.5
12. Bills - 118.2
13. Jets - 117.5
14. Colts - 116.7
15. Jaguars - 113.5
16. Titans - 110.3
17. Rams - 108.2
18. Chargers - 106.4
19. Broncos - 106.0
20. Seahawks - 104.2
21. Giants - 98.8
22. Panthers - 98.0
23. Saints - 95.8
24. Texans - 88.8
25. Commanders - 87.8
26. Patriots - 83.7
27. Packers - 81.6
28. Steelers 80.4
29. Buccaneers - 78.8
30. Vikings - 75.0
31. Raiders - 73.5
32. Bengals - 69.8
Yes, the Bengals have arguably the best wide receiver trio in the league but they shouldn't only be passing the ball. Joe Mixon has proved to be a capable back during his time in Cincinnati and teams are aware that the Bengals are going to be a pass-first team. Mixon has just 366 yards and one touchdown through six games so far.
The Bengals weren't even running the ball at the end of their Week 6 game against the Seahawks when they desperately needed to bleed the clock and force Seattle to take a timeout. They still opted to throw on third down and when the pass went incomplete, the Seahawks didn't have to burn a timeout. They were still able to try and win the game because of that.
If the Bengals want to get back to being the lethal offense they know they can be, they need to start running the ball more.