NFL standings ordered by sacks allowed per game: Bengals better than expected
The OL hasn't been that bad! No, really!
It's easy to look at how many times Joe Burrow has been sacked this season and think that the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line hasn't been that good. Burrow has been sacked at least once in every game this season and has been taken to the ground 11 times in five games with six of those sacks coming in the last two games.
Simply put, yes, the Bengals offensive line has been shaky recently but the unit hasn't been as bad as people are saying.
Just take a look at the QB sacks allowed per team, according to Team Rankings.
1. Kansas City Chiefs - 0.8
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1.0
3. Miami Dolphins - 1.2
4. Detroit Lions - 1.4
5. San Francisco 49ers - 1.6
6. Seattle Seahawks - 1.8
6. Arizona Cardinals - 1.8
6. Buffalo Bills - 1.8
9. Green Bay Packers - 2.0
9. Dallas Cowboys - 2.0
9. New England Patriots - 2.0
12. Cincinnati Bengals - 2.2
12. Houston Texans - 2.2
14. Los Angeles Chargers - 2.3
15. Philadelphia Eagles - 2.4
15. Indianapolis Colts - 2.4
17. Los Angeles Rams - 2.6
17. Minnesota Vikings - 2.6
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - 2.6
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - 2.8
21. Baltimore Ravens - 3.0
21. Las Vegas Raiders - 3.0
21. New York Jets - 3.0
21. Denver Broncos - 3.0
21. Carolina Panthers - 3.0
26. Atlanta Falcons - 3.2
27. New Orleans Saints - 3.4
27. Tennessee Titans - 3.4
29. Chicago Bears - 4.0
29. Cleveland Browns - 4.0
31. Washington Commanders - 6.3
32. New York Giants - 6.7
Bengals OL not as bad as fans might have thought
Yes, the Bengals' interior offensive line has been struggling over the past few weeks and defenses eventually figured out that they could blitz Burrow since he couldn't get away from the pressure. The Cardinals continued to do that until the offensive line made adjustments in the second half and kept their QB upright for the final two quarters.
It's frustrating to still see Burrow get sacked three times but this offensive line is improving. We just need to continue to be patient because when the unit finally does gel, Burrow should have the best o-line of his pro career.