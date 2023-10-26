NFL standings ordered by sacks per game: Bengals surprisingly outrank 49ers
While the Cincinnati Bengals' pass rush got off to a slow start, they've been on fire in recent weeks, notching 10 sacks in their last three games. Their Week 8 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, has just five sacks in their last three games, which is surprising when you look at the players they have on the defensive side of the ball.
Nick Bosa, who had 18.5 sacks during the 2022 season, only has 2.5 so far on the year while Trey Hendrickson already has seven. This puts him in a three-way tie for the fourth-most sacks in the league, according to NFL.com. He had just eight in 2022, so it's been great seeing him bounce back.
Let's check out the NFL standings ordered by sacks per game, according to Team Rankings.
Where do Bengals rank in sacks per game?
1. Ravens - 4.1
2. Seahawks - 3.8
3. Chargers - 3.7
4. Bills - 3.6
5. Eagles - 3.4
5. Dolphins - 3.4
7. Commanders - 3.3
8. Bengals - 3.2
8. Steelers - 3.2
8. Browns - 3.2
11. Chiefs - 3.1
12. Cardinals - 2.9
12. Colts - 2.9
14. Vikings - 2.7
14. Buccaneers - 2.7
14. Packers - 2.7
14. Cowboys - 2.7
18. Titans - 2.5
19. Panthers - 2.3
20. Jets - 2.2
21. Raiders - 2.1
21. Lions - 2.1
21. 49ers - 2.1
24. Broncos - 2.0
25. Patriots - 1.9
25. Falcons - 1.9
25. Saints - 1.9
25. Jaguars - 1.9
29. Rams - 1.7
30. Giants - 1.6
31. Texans - 1.5
32. Bears - 1.4
The Bengals not only rank above the 49ers by quite a bit here but strangely enough, they're in a three-way tie for eighth with two members of their own division. This is pretty incredible for the Bengals after how slow of a start their pass-rush got off to.
With how shaky the Bengals' offensive line has been this season, some people might have been more worried about going up against the Niners' pass-rush but maybe they're not as daunting as we might have thought. The Bengals offensive line has been looking better recently too.
If the Bengals offensive line continues to do well, the 49ers pass rush might not be able to give Joe Burrow a tough time on Sunday and that's been the goal for this organization over the past few years. They've needed to protect their quarterback and they'll have their hands full during this difficult portion of the schedule.