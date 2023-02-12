LAST CHANCE! Bet $5, Win $200 if ONE TD is Scored in Super Bowl With DraftKings Promo
The Bengals came up short in their quest to return to the Super Bowl, but Cincinnati fans can still enjoy the biggest game of the year thanks to DraftKings.
If you wager $5 on any Super Bowl bet, you’ll win $200 worth of bonus bets when the first touchdown is scored on Sunday.
This offer is ending when the Super Bowl begins, so make sure you follow the instructions below to opt in before it’s too late.
DraftKings Super Bowl LVII Promo
This offer is only available for new users and is only valid for Sunday.
Here’s what you have to do:
1. Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using this link
2. Deposit at least $5
3. Wager $5 on any Super Bowl bet
That’s all there is to it. After your wager of $5 or more is placed, you just have to wait until a touchdown is scored on Sunday.
Here’s some stats to show how easy this bet is: There has NEVER been a Super Bowl in 56 years in which neither team hasn’t scored a touchdown. And these aren’t two run-of-the-mill teams, either. The Eagles and Chiefs are tied atop the NFL with 28.7 points per game this season.
It’s only a matter of time until one of these two teams finds the end zone Sunday.
Don’t miss out on this offer before it expires. Sign up for DraftKings now.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.