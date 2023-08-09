NFL Uniform Schedule 2023: When will Bengals wear alternate, throwback jerseys & more?
One of the most anticipated announcements of the year for Cincinnati Bengals fans is the uniform schedule and it's finally here for the 2023 season! With some of the sleekest uniforms in the league, it's no wonder why Bengals fans were eagerly awaiting the uniform schedule for this upcoming season.
The team dropped the schedule on Wednesday morning.
When will the Bengals their alternate jerseys?
The Bengals have their prominent black jerseys and their away white home jerseys but they also have an alternate orange jersey. They'll wear that once in 2023 and it'll come against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.
Per Jay Morrison, when the Bengals have worn wear orange jerseys in the Zac Taylor era, they are 5-1.
When will the Bengals wear their color rush uniforms?
While the orange uniforms are cool, the color rush ones are a lot of people's favorite. The Bengals will rock this ensemble in Week 3 at home against the Los Angeles Rams for a rematch of Super Bowl LVI and in Week 13 on the road against the Jaguars. Both of these games are set to take place on Monday Night Football.