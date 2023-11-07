NFL Week 10 Byes: Every team that's off this week
Four teams will head into their bye week during Week 10. Three of those teams are leading their respective divisions entering their week off and will hope to keep up the momentum following the bye week and finish the season strong.
So, who's off this week as the NFL passes the halfway point of the regular season?
NFL Week 10 byes
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
- Miami Dolphins (6-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
The Chiefs and Dolphins duked it out in Frankfurt, Germany with the Chiefs winning 21-14 and entering their bye with the best record in the AFC (tied with the Ravens). The Dolphins are 6-3 but are still atop the AFC East after the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
The Rams lost to the Packers and their chances of making the playoffs decreased drastically with the loss. It'll likely be another season of disappointment for the Rams as they now sit three games under .500.
The Eagles own the best record in the NFL and when they come out of the break, they'll head to Kansas City for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Both teams will be off the bye entering that one and that game is going to be must-see TV.
There will be four teams off in Week 11 and then everyone plays in Week 12. Weeks 13 and 14 are the final two weeks of teams having byes.