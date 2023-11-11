NFL Week 10 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Texans
Everyone is on the Bengals this week.
This week's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans has the makings of a sneaky-fun game. The Bengals are Super Bowl contenders and are playing like it right now but no one expected otherwise from this group. The Texans, meanwhile, weren't expected to do much this year but are playing like playoff contenders.
While this should be a fun game, the experts don't see the Texans pulling off the upset, as all three included in this week's article went with the favored Bengals. Cincinnati is favored by seven points, as of this writing, so the experts simply believe they'll hold serve on their home court. Two experts even had the Bengals winning by the same score and all three experts picked the Texans to score the same number of points.
Bengals vs. Texans Week 10 predictions
Prisco's Week 10 NFL picks: Jaguars hand 49ers another loss, Bengals cool off C.J. Stroud, Ravens keep rolling [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 29, Texans 20
"This is surprisingly a good game with the way these two are playing. We expected that from the Bengals, but the Texans are a surprise team. Both C.J. Stroud and Joe Burrow have been lighting it up. But this is a big challenge for Stroud, who will see a lot of different looks from Lou Anarumo. Burrow will get the best of it. "- Pete Prisco
It'll be interesting to see how C.J. Stroud responds to this defense. He played really well against the Steelers earlier in the season and they also have a good defense. If he throws for over 400 yards and five touchdowns (as he did against the Bucs last weekend) on this Bengals defense, he'll have earned it, that's for sure.
NFL Week 10 picks and predictions: Ravens beat Browns in AFC North showdown, 49ers score huge win over Jaguars [John Breech, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 27, Texans 20
"If the Texans sack Burrow six times, they might win, but I don't think that's going to happen. "- John Breech
Fortunately, the Bengals offensive line has been playing better so Burrow getting dropped six times feels unlikely. Crazier things have happened though.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 10: Ravens sweep Browns; Lions outlast Chargers; Bills bounce back [Bill Bender, Sporting News]
The Pick: Bengals 29, Texans 20
"Seeing is believing for Houston first-round pick C.J. Stroud, who will be back close to where he played college ball at Ohio State. Stroud is coming off a five-TD performance, and the Texans are 4-1 ATS as underdogs. The problem? Stroud is 1-3 in four road starts, and the Bengals have won four in a row with a healthy Joe Burrow – who averages 283.3 yards with 10 TDs and two interceptions. "- Bill Bender
Ahhh, there it is. Stroud hasn't been the same force on the road and unfortunately for him, this will be a road game. Yes, he'll be closer to where he played his college ball but that won't matter on Sunday.