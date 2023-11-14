NFL Week 11 Byes: Every team that's off this week
Four teams won't play in Week 11
Four teams have their bye week as Week 11 gets underway. Out of the four teams entering their byes this week, only one would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.
Let's check out which teams will get a week to rest up and heal in Week 11.
NFL Week 11 byes
- Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
- Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
- New England Patriots (2-8)
- New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The Saints are the only team out of this bunch who would be in the postseason if the playoffs started right now. They lost to the Vikings on Sunday but are leading the weak NFC South through 10 weeks of the season.
Also in the NFC South and also getting the week off are the Falcons, who fell to the Cardinals and sit under .500. It's been an up and down year for Atlanta and they can still very much win the NFC South but they're going to have to come out swinging in the second half of their season.
The Colts and Patriots squared off in Frankfurt, Germany with the Colts winning and moving to .500 on the year. The Patriots, on the other hand, are one of the worst teams in the league, which is something we haven't been able to say since the beginning of the century.
There are no byes in Week 12 but six teams will have off in Week 13 and then the final two teams who haven't had time off will get their bye weeks in Week 14.