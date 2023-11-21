NFL Week 12 Byes: Every team that's off this week
Everyone will be playing this week.
Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone! The NFL planned accordingly for the holiday week, as there won't be a single NFL team on a bye this week.
The games will be well spread out this week, however due to the holiday. Week 12 kicks off with three games on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day), with the Lions hosting the Packers, the Cowboys hosting the Commanders, and the Seahawks hosting the 49ers.
On Black Friday, we'll have our first-ever game (it serves as this week's "Thursday Night Football" game even though it's being held on Friday) and it'll be the Dolphins visiting the Jets in an AFC East showdown.
That leaves six games for the early window on Sunday and four for the late window. That night, we'll have the Ravens hosting the Chargers on Sunday Night Football and the Bears and Vikings squaring off on Monday night.
NFL Week 12 byes
All 32 teams will play this week. Six teams will be on their byes in Week 13 and then the two remaining teams who haven't been on their byes will do so in Week 14. That will be the last of the bye weeks.