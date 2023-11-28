NFL Week 13 Byes: Every team that's off this week
All 32 teams played in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL regular season but we'll have six teams on their bye weeks in Week 13. Three of these teams are firmly in the playoff hunt and have been desperately waiting for their late-season bye week.
NFL Week 13 byes
- Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
- Buffalo Bills (6-6)
- Chicago Bears (3-8)
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-5)
- New York Giants (4-8)
The Ravens would be the 1-seed in the AFC playoffs if the season ended today while the only other team in the playoffs as of this writing is the Vikings. The Bills are on the outside looking in and it'd take a heck of a run for the Raiders to realistically be in that conversation.
After this week, there will be two teams remaining who have not had a week off yet. The final two byes will come in Week 14 and then they'll be done for the season. All 32 teams will play from Week 15 through Week 18.