NFL Week 14 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Colts
Does anyone have the Bengals winning this week?
The Cincinnati Bengals kept their season and playoff hopes alive with their Week 13 win. They have a chance to pick up a key head-to-head tiebreaker this week against the Indianapolis Colts, who would be in the playoffs if the season ended this very second.
The Colts are an interesting team because they, like the Bengals, lost their starting quarterback for the season. Anthony Richardson went down in Week 5 and Gardner Minshew stepped in and has helped get the Colts to a 7-5 record. The run game and pass rush have also been huge for the Colts during their ascension and both of those things could give Cincinnati problems.
We saw Jake Browning play well in just his second start but can he continue to do so? Can the Bengals defense slow down the Colts run game and prevent big pass plays from Minshew? Let's see how the experts think this game will go.
Bengals vs. Colts Week 14 predictions
Prisco's Week 14 NFL picks: Chiefs, Bills get in wild shootout, Cowboys overtake Eagles in NFC East [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 27, Colts 23
Prisco is going with the Bengals in a close game. He predicts that Jake Browning won't play as well as he did on Monday night but does enough to get his team the win. I think the more surprising thing here is the Bengals defense only surrendering 23 points. They haven't been themselves this season so that feels low for them.
NFL Week 14 picks: Cowboys top Eagles in NFC East showdown, Bills pull off upset over Chiefs in Kansas City [John Breech, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 27, Colts 24
Breech is also predicting the Bengals not only to win but to score 27 points in their victory. He has the Colts losing by three points and didn't have a blurb about the game so we don't know what else he was thinking for this match-up.
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 14: Cowboys edge Eagles; Chiefs stump Bills; Broncos, Packers grind out wins [Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News]
The Pick: Bengals 20, Colts 23
Iyer goes with the Colts here citing the Bengals' weakness against the run and that Gardner Minshew has the deep ball ability to deal their defense fits. He's not wrong.