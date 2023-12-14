NFL Week 15 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Vikings
Everyone's on the Bengals.
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings for a rare Saturday NFL match-up. Both teams are 7-6 with the Vikings sitting in the playoffs as of now and the Bengals sitting three spots out. A win would be massive for both sides while a loss could be detrimental to either team's playoff chances.
Let's check out who the experts are picking in this AFC/NFC showdown.
Bengals vs. Vikings Week 15 predictions
NFL Week 15 picks: Bills stun Cowboys to stay in AFC playoff race, Steelers and Lions both lose Saturday games [John Breech, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 27, Vikings 17
Breech didn't have a write-up for this game but he has the Bengals winning by double-digit points. This wouldn't be shocking considering the Bengals offense and defense played well this past week and the Vikings offense scored just three measly points.
Prisco's Week 15 NFL picks: Lions get back on track; Bills edge Cowboys in shootout; Steelers lose 3rd in row [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 23, Vikings 17
Prisco's reasoning for picking the Bengals is that he doesn't think Nick Mullens will be able to do enough for the Vikings in his first start. Prisco also thinks that Jake Browning will play well in his fourth start.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 15: Lions outlast Broncos; Ravens roll Jaguars; Eagles get back on track [Bill Bender, Sporting News]
The Pick: Bengals 24, Vikings 17
Rounding out the picks this week, Bender also has the Bengals winning it. He notes that Browning is playing well enough to get the Bengals to the postseason but does give the Vikings pass rush its props.