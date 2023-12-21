NFL Week 16 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Steelers
Not everyone is on Cincinnati surprisingly.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet for the second time in four weeks but both teams have been on entirely different runs since their last meeting. The Bengals lost that Week 12 match-up but since then have won three straight games. They're 8-6 and in the playoff picture, as of this writing.
The Steelers, on the other hand, have lost three straight games. They're 7-7 and a loss this week pretty much eliminates them from the playoffs. They wouldn't officially be eliminated but it'd be a tough slope for them to get back in it.
The Bengals will also have a tough time making the postseason if they lose this weekend's game. They'd be 0-5 in the AFC North and would have just three conference wins. That's not going to help them in many tiebreakers.
Let's see what the experts had to say about this weekend's match-up. Who do they think is winning? Will the Steelers sweep the series or will the Bengals get their first win against the AFC North?
Bengals vs. Steelers Week 16 predictions
NFL Week 16 picks: Cowboys stun Dolphins in showdown of 10-4 teams, 49ers and Ravens play Christmas thriller [John Breech, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 20, Steelers 17
"The Bengals haven't won a division game this year and there's a very good chance we could see Browning come crashing back to earth after three impressive starts, but even if that happens, the Bengals should still be able to pull this one out. I have a feeling that Rudolph is going to crash the Steelers' sleigh. "- John Breech
Breech is going with the Bengals but he does think that Jake Browning will finally regress after some insane performances. Breech ultimately picks the Bengals because he doesn't believe in Mason Rudolph's abilities and that's fair.
Prisco's Week 16 NFL picks: 49ers handle Ravens in potential Super Bowl preview, Cowboys-Dolphins fireworks [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Steelers 26, Bengals 23
"This is essentially a playoff game because the loser is basically done. The Bengals have won three straight with Jake Browning, but playing a division rival on the road is a challenge. The Steelers haven't been good on offense all year, so they are turning to Mason Rudolph at quarterback. He won't be the reason they win it, but the defense will be. "- Pete Prisco
Prisco surprised here by going with the underdog Steelers. He says that even with the Bengals being favorites, it's hard to win on the road in divisional match-ups and he's absolutely right. He's also right in saying that if Pittsburgh wins this game, it won't be because of Rudolph.
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 16: Dolphins flip Cowboys; Buccaneers upset Jaguars; Rams roll Saints [Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News]
The Pick: Bengals 23, Steelers 20
"The Bengals were shellshocked offensively when the teams met in Week 12. Jake Browning was just taking over as the team dealt with the news of losing Joe Burrow. Browning has gotten better with every game since as a plus backup, while Pittsburgh doesn't have answers with Mason Rudolph. Turns out Kenny Pickett is more key to the offense than perceived. Browning operates in a better system and even with some injures, it's become easier to side with him, even on the road."- Vinnie Iyer
Iyer picks the Bengals because in the battle of backup quarterbacks, he feels more comfortable rolling with Browning than Rudolph.