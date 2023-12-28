NFL Week 17 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Someone has the Bengals pulling off the upset.
As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their last road game of the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs have to figure something out or they might be heading toward their worst season under Patrick Mahomes. It certainly feels as though the Chiefs -- despite having nine wins, likely winning their division and making the postseason -- are spiraling and that's when this Bengals team needs to strike.
Despite the Chiefs playing terribly on Christmas Day and losing to the Raiders, they're still 7-point favorites over the Bengals. Yes, the Chiefs are playing at home but they don't feel like a touchdown favorite in this match-up.
Do the experts agree that the Chiefs are going to run away with this one? Let's see what their picks are for the AFC Championship rematch.
Bengals vs. Chiefs Week 17 predictions
Prisco's Week 17 NFL picks: Ravens edge Dolphins in game of the week; surging Buccaneers win fifth in a row [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 23, Chiefs 26
"The Chiefs have issues on offense, which they have to get fixed in the next two weeks before the playoffs. The Bengals are still alive, but barely. The Cincinnati defense had issues with Mason Rudolph at times last week, so maybe this will be a game to get Patrick Mahomes going. I think the Chiefs win, but the Bengals keep it close. "- Pete Prisco
Prisco's prediction is pretty realistic. He has the Chiefs winning it but thinks the Bengals keep it competitive. If the past four match-ups have been any indicator, he's probably right.
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 17: Ravens sink Dolphins, Cowboys tame Lions, Packers upset Vikings [Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News]
The Pick: Bengals 14, Chiefs 34
"Let's try this again after the Chiefs' letdown despite playing dominant pass defense at home against the Raiders on Monday. They're back at home facing a much weaker defense that struggles most against covering the tight end and stopping the run, and now has suddenly become more vulnerable to big pass plays downfield. Jake Browning was curbed in Pittsburgh and Kansas City offers a much tougher challenge on the road. Meanwhile, Mahomes and Travis Kelce get that long-awaited get-well game together as a key playoff tuneup."- Vinnie Iyer
Not only does Iyer pick the Chiefs to blow out Cincinnati but he has this game as his "Lock of the Week". I know the Bengals are banged up and their defense is weak but there's no way they're losing by 20 points to a Chiefs team whose receivers can't get open.
NFL Week 17 picks: Ravens top Dolphins in AFC thriller, Cowboys destroy Lions, Steelers lose in Seattle [John Breech, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 23, Chiefs 20
Breech is the only one here to pick a Bengals upset this week. Truthfully, I wouldn't be shocked to see the Bengals go into Arrowhead and blast the Chiefs. I also wouldn't be surprised to see the Chiefs win this game somewhat handily (but not by 20 points). Nothing really shocks me in the NFL this season.